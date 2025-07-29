ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $47.15 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.48%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,672.75. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,335 shares of company stock worth $3,730,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

