YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

YY Group Trading Down 28.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:YYGH opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. YY Group has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

