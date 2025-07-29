Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

VCYT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.02 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

