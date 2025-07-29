Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STRZ. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Starz Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised Starz Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starz Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starz Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Starz Entertainment Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:STRZ opened at $15.42 on Friday. Starz Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58.

In other news, insider Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. sold 353,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $4,999,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua W. Sapan bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,890. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starz Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starz Entertainment stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment (NASDAQ:STRZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Starz Entertainment

Starz is a premium cable and streaming network owned by Starz Entertainment, which was formerly a part of Lionsgate. Starz had about 20 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company’s franchises include “Outlander” and “Power.”

