Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Westrock Coffee from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEST

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Westrock Coffee has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $10.17.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 371,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,550.80. This trade represents a 7.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $782,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westrock Coffee by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 392,214 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.