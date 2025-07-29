Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.77 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

In other Shore Bancshares news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,424. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,250 shares of company stock worth $89,468 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,079 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 599.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 96,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

