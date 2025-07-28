Top Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 26th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, and Exxon Mobil are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of cash payments called dividends. They appeal to income-oriented investors seeking predictable cash flows and can signal a company’s profitability and financial stability. Dividends are typically paid quarterly and may be reinvested to compound returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,532. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 210,803,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,195,828. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,181,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,220,891. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,790. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.83.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.42. 10,547,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02.

