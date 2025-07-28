Schubert & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

