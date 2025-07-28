Norden Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3%

MCD opened at $298.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $250.23 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

