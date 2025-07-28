Carrera Capital Advisors Grows Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9%

ORCL opened at $245.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

