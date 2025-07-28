Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5%

TSLA stock opened at $316.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.70 and its 200 day moving average is $313.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.75.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

