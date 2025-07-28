Wincap Financial LLC Sells 78 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wincap Financial LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $568.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $432.11 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

