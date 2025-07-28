Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 679 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

