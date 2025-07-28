AWM Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,196 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $566.37 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $567.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $539.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.75.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.