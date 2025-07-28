Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $316.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

