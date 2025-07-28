Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total value of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total transaction of $3,151,553.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,273.97. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $501.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,236.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,074.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

