Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 215.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $585.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.95 and a 200-day moving average of $537.55. The company has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $586.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

