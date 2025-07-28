New Republic Capital LLC Sells 13 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New Republic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $811.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $800.61. The company has a market capitalization of $769.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

