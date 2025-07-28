Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 25th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene, Elevance Health, T-Mobile US, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and sell insurance policies—such as life, property and casualty, health, or specialty coverage—collecting premiums in exchange for financial protection against various risks. Investors in insurance stocks gain exposure to the industry’s recurring revenue from premiums and investment income, often seeking both dividend payouts and capital appreciation. Their performance is driven by underwriting results, claims experience, investment returns and the prevailing regulatory environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $10.76 on Friday, reaching $316.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,809,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,434,055. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $280.69. 16,365,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,347,402. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $484.13. 4,191,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,974. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $406.11 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Centene stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,997,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,657. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. Centene has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Elevance Health stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,099. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.21. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $274.40 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of TMUS traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.55. 5,167,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,378. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.18 and a 200 day moving average of $244.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. 14,006,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,710,973. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50.

