CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.21.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

KO opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $297.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 4.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CocaCola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 334,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in CocaCola by 5.6% during the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

