UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. TD Cowen lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:UNH opened at $280.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

