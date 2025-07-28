Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% during the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Salesforce by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,179,000. Finally, Elwood Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $269.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.07 and a 200 day moving average of $283.68.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $599,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,148,365.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,796. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

