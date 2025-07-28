iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 9.6% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 347,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 45,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

