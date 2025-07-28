Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,946 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5%

AVGO stock opened at $290.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $292.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

