Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 864 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 132,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 105,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

