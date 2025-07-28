Norden Group LLC Purchases 3,335 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

