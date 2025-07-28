Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after purchasing an additional 504,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3%

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.25 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $250.23 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.13. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

