TCW Group Inc. Purchases 2,268 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,027,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $175,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,831 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BA opened at $233.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $235.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.