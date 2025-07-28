Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 507 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day moving average is $267.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $289.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.