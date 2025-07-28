Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,985 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

