iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $610.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $640.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

