Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadcom by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,975,616,000 after purchasing an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $290.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $292.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

