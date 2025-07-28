Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 5,226 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635,238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,167,186,000 after buying an additional 3,017,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after buying an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,015,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,796,129,000 after buying an additional 514,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,696,396,000 after buying an additional 233,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,365,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,789,000 after buying an additional 368,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $97.45 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

