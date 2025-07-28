Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 8,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,732,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,877,000 after buying an additional 83,213 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.