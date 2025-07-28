Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE HD opened at $375.17 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.59 and a 200 day moving average of $373.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

