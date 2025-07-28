Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $219.04 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

