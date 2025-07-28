CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management trimmed its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.