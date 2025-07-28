Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $290.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $292.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

