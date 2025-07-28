Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VUG stock opened at $454.23 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $455.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.