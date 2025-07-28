Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $478.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

