Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $358.45 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $358,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

