Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $3.54 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,074.14. The company has a market capitalization of $501.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.