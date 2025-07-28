Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,152,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409,076 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,051,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

