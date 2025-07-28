AGP Franklin LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 5.0% of AGP Franklin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $253,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,250. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

