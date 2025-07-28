Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.75 billion, a PE ratio of 690.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $160.39.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.