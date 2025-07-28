1,190 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 945,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 62,853 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $96.25.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
