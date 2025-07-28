1,190 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 945,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,491,000 after buying an additional 62,853 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, July 11th. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.