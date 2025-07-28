Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6%

TSM opened at $245.55 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

