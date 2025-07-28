Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – July 25th

Walmart, Carter’s, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, GameStop, and Telephone and Data Systems are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions of goods and services over the internet. They include online retailers and marketplaces (for example, Amazon or Alibaba), platform providers (like Shopify) and supporting services such as digital payments and logistics. Investors buy ecommerce stocks to gain exposure to the continued growth of online shopping and digital commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. 8,747,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,294,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Shares of CRI traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 6,030,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $955.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.06. 1,745,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,054.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,058.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,036.23.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,484. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.38. 4,517,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,613,997. GameStop has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of -0.81.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

NYSE:TDS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,194. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

