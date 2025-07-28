Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $209.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

