Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.5% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $259.70 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $181.81 and a 12-month high of $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day moving average of $256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.